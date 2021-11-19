Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Jesse Lingard heads towards Old Trafford exit door

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 7:26 am
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard wants regular first-team appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard wants regular first-team appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Jesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.

Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.

Wesley Fofana in action
Could Wesley Fofana leave Leicester? (Rui Vieira/PA)

Newcastle and Tottenham will look to do battle for the signature of Stefan De Vrij, reports the Daily Express. Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte both see the Inter Milan player as a way of bolstering their defences with his deal at the San Siro up in 2023.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Matthijs De Ligt, as Juventus’ attempts to sign a replacement, Alessio Romagnoli, have hit a stumbling block, writes the Daily Express.

Arsenal have decided not to offer Alexandre Lacazette a new contract and he will be available to speak to potential new suitors in January with Roma and Sevilla reported to be keen, says the Daily Star.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Frenkie De Jong: Manchester City are said to be on the cusp of landing the Barcelona midfielder for £75million, reports El Chiringuito.

Axel Witsel: The Borussia Dortmund and Belgium midfielder is on Newcastle’s wishlist and will easily see off interest from Juventus, says TuttoJuve.

Christian Pulisic: The Chelsea forward is becoming increasingly unhappy at Stamford Bridge and faces an uncertain future, says the Daily Star.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]