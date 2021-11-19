Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Hales apologises for painting face black at fancy dress party in 2009

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 8:36 am
Alex Hales has apologised for his reckless and foolish behaviour (David Davies/PA)
Alex Hales has apologised for his reckless and foolish behaviour (David Davies/PA)

Alex Hales has apologised for his “reckless and foolish” behaviour in painting his face black to attend a fancy dress party as Tupac Shakur in 2009.

The former England batter’s conduct in relation to this matter is being investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board and by his club Nottinghamshire.

The county were already investigating a claim made by racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq to MPs on Tuesday in relation to the naming of Hales’ dog.

Rafiq said the use of the word ‘Kevin’ as a derogatory term for any person of colour by his Yorkshire team-mate Gary Ballance was “an open secret in the England dressing room” and that Hales had chosen to call his black dog by that name.

Hales denies the allegation regarding his dog and in a video statement posted on Instagram addressed the issue of the 2009 party.

“The theme was musicians and Tupac (Shakur) is, was and always will be my favourite musician so I went as him,” he said.

“Obviously I realise this is incredibly disrespectful and I want to apologise for the offence this has no doubt caused.

“It was incredibly reckless and foolish on my behalf and I apologise for that, and apologise to the club for the embarrassment it would have caused them.

“I deplore all forms of racism and discrimination.”

An ECB spokesperson said: “We strongly condemn any form of discrimination. We have procedures in place to address conduct and allegations of this nature and we will investigate accordingly. We want cricket to be an inclusive, welcoming game for everyone.”

Nottinghamshire confirmed they had extended the scope of their investigation into Hales to include the fancy dress party.

“Alex will be subject to the club’s established disciplinary process and has indicated his willingness to participate in the investigation,” the county said.

