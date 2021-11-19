Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Graham Potter says top-flight debutant Jason Steele ‘finally getting his reward’

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 9:06 am
Jason Steele will get his Premier League chance at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Jason Steele will get his Premier League chance at Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele will make a belated Premier League debut at Aston Villa with the full backing of boss Graham Potter.

The 31-year-old, a regular in the Championship with Middlesbrough and Blackburn, joined Brighton in 2018 but has been restricted to cup appearances.

However, with number one Robert Sanchez suspended following his red card against Newcastle, Steele will finally get his chance in the top flight.

“I’m really confident,” said Potter. “Jason trains really well every day, supporting the team and training at a really high level.

“Whenever he’s come in he’s done well for us so he’s ready to play. He’s ready to fight for the team and I’m looking forward to seeing him play.

“It is his debut, but that’s what he’s here for. That’s the role that he plays. He wants to play, as all footballers do. But he’s accepted his role in the team in terms of a supporting role.

“And when you do that you know that if there’s a problem, an injury or a suspension, then he’s the next in line to play and he’s preparing himself all the time.

“I must say the improvement Jason has made since my time here has been incredible. As a player he’s been fantastic in terms of how he has stepped up his level.

“So in terms of that journey he’s been on – and a lot of that work goes unseen – he’s finally getting his reward and it’s up to us to help him enjoy the game.

“A clean sheet and three points would be nice, but I won’t ask for too much.”

Potter will be without Enock Mwepu at Villa Park due to a muscle strain but Aaron Connolly is fit following a heel injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal