Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Martindale worried Livingston will lose momentum after prolonged absence

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 10:03 am
David Martindale fears burnout could follow a period of inactivity (Robert Perry/PA)
David Martindale fears burnout could follow a period of inactivity (Robert Perry/PA)

David Martindale feels it will be a major task for his Livingston team to maintain their momentum against St Mirren after three weeks without a game.

But the Livi boss fears bigger challenges await in December following the postponement of their game against Hibernian.

The West Lothian side last played on October 30 when they held Celtic to a goalless draw to make it four games unbeaten.

“I try and take every game in isolation but momentum is key and you lose a wee bit of momentum with the three-week break if I’m honest,” Martindale said. “The good thing is everyone else has had two weeks.”

Hibernian’s Covid-19 issues saw two of their games postponed and Martindale had sympathy for Jack Ross and his squad after having to shut the Tony Macaroni Arena down in the summer for the same reason.

But Martindale is frustrated that the Scottish Professional Football League ordered their game to be rearranged for December 8, meaning Livi will play nine times from November 28 to January 2.

“I genuinely can see their point but I don’t agree with it,” Martindale said.

“Generally you used to get a phone call and the two clubs would come to some kind of date. You had three or four dates in your head and you would roughly try to agree on one and go back to the SPFL. The SPFL would say ‘right, not got a problem with that’.”

Martindale knows league officials were keen to avoid a fixture backlog amid the uncertainties of the pandemic.

“But five games in 14 days, I don’t care what anyone says, I don’t think that helps the players’ wellbeing, I really don’t,” he said.

“It leads to muscle injuries. I don’t think it helps with the product on the park. And I don’t think it helps sporting integrity when we are going into a fifth game in 14 days.

“It’s very, very difficult to keep squeezing your squad at that point. I don’t think it’s a level playing field.

“How can we not come back three or four days early from the winter window? That would be my preferred option. Or throw it in midweek in January?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal