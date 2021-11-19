Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

World Cup revenge mission to round off 2021 – Scotland v Japan talking points

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 10:08 am
Scotland round off 2021 with a clash against Japan (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland round off 2021 with a clash against Japan (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland host Japan in their fourth and final Test of the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the game at Murrayfield.

Revenge mission

Japan v Scotland
Scotland players were dejected after defeat to Japan in 2019. (David Davies/PA)

This is the first meeting between the teams since Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup after a surprise 28-21 group-stage defeat by Japan in Tokyo. Japan had home advantage that day and were driven by national pride and emotion following a typhoon on the eve of the match that killed 98 people and had placed the game in doubt. Although the stakes are not as high this weekend, the Scots involved in that chastening defeat will be steeled to ensure there is no repeat at Murrayfield.

Japanese rust

Japan
Japan were beaten 60-5 by Ireland earlier this month. (Brian Lawless/PA)

As a result of Covid-related disruption, Japan have played only five matches since the World Cup in their homeland ended more than two years ago. All of those outings have come within the last five months, with the first of them at Murrayfield in June, when they were defeated 28-10 by the British & Irish Lions. Since then, they have lost to Ireland in Dublin twice – most recently when they were thrashed 60-5 earlier this month – and been beaten 32-23 at home to Australia before a morale-boosting 38-25 win over Portugal in Coimbra, their first victory since defeating the Scots at the World Cup.

Sign off on a high

Scotland
The Scots have enjoyed some big victories this year, including in Paris in March. (ABACA/PA)

It has been a largely progressive year for Scotland, with five wins from their eight matches, including notable triumphs over England, France and Australia. Their only defeats have come against Wales and Ireland, which were both by narrow scorelines, and world champions South Africa last weekend. A win over Japan – achieved ideally with a bit of style – will make it six victories from nine for the calendar year and ensure Scotland can go into the Six Nations next year feeling extremely good about themselves.

Bayliss chance

Josh Bayliss
Bath’s Josh Bayliss makes his first Scotland start this weekend. (Steven Paston/PA)

The Japan match is a huge one for Bath back-row Josh Bayliss as he makes his first Scotland start at No.8. The 24-year-old was given his debut as a late replacement against Australia earlier this month – as the least-experienced member of the starting XV – and it will be intriguing to see if he can throw his hat into the ring for more prominent involvement in the new year.

Final tune-up for England

Gregor Townsend
Gregor Townsend will be hoping to learn more about his team ahead of the Six Nations. (Steve Welsh/PA)

This weekend’s match is Scotland’s final one before the Six Nations begins with a mouthwatering home game against England in a little over two months’ time. The team that takes to the field against Japan is unlikely to be identical to that which starts the Calcutta Cup showdown. Nonetheless, it represents the final chance for head coach Gregor Townsend to learn new things about how various players cope in the international Test arena.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal