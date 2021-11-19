Preston injury worries could ease ahead of clash with Cardiff

Preston could be boosted by the return of some of their injured players against Cardiff.

Injured trio Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire have been back in training and could be in contention to feature.

Frankie McAvoy will be without the injured Josh Murphy (ankle), although the on-loan winger would have been ruled out of the fixture against his parent club regardless.

Ched Evans is also gradually making his return to training, while long-term absentee Conor Wickham is back out running on the grass, with McAvoy revealing that his recovery is ahead of schedule.

Steve Morison takes charge of Cardiff for the first time since being appointed as a permanent successor to Mick McCarthy.

And Morison cold be boosted by the return of defender Tom Sang, who has been ruled out since September due to a toe injury.

Kieron Evans is set to be fit for the trip to Lancashire despite sustaining a minor injury during international duty with Wales.

However, fellow midfielder Sam Bowen is still sidelined with a foot injury as the Bluebirds bid to build on last week’s win over Huddersfield.