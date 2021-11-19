Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Preston injury worries could ease ahead of clash with Cardiff

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 10:14 am
Patrick Bauer could be back in contention for Preston (Nigel French/PA)
Preston could be boosted by the return of some of their injured players against Cardiff.

Injured trio Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire have been back in training and could be in contention to feature.

Frankie McAvoy will be without the injured Josh Murphy (ankle), although the on-loan winger would have been ruled out of the fixture against his parent club regardless.

Ched Evans is also gradually making his return to training, while long-term absentee Conor Wickham is back out running on the grass, with McAvoy revealing that his recovery is ahead of schedule.

Steve Morison takes charge of Cardiff for the first time since being appointed as a permanent successor to Mick McCarthy.

And Morison cold be boosted by the return of defender Tom Sang, who has been ruled out since September due to a toe injury.

Kieron Evans is set to be fit for the trip to Lancashire despite sustaining a minor injury during international duty with Wales.

However, fellow midfielder Sam Bowen is still sidelined with a foot injury as the Bluebirds bid to build on last week’s win over Huddersfield.

