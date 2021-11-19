Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou expecting struggle against St Johnstone

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 11:02 am
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is expecting a St Johnstone struggle (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is expecting a St Johnstone struggle (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is bracing himself for a St Johnstone struggle at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The two sides meet in the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup for the chance to play Rangers or Hibernian, who clash at the national stadium on Sunday, in the December final.

Postecoglou expects Callum Davidson’s side to do everything in their power to hold on to the trophy – one of the two domestic cups they won last season – but hopes his troops resume their encouraging pre-international break form which brought one draw and seven wins in their last eight matches in all competitions.

The former Australia manager, who is “hugely” looking forward to his first trip to Hampden Park, said of the Perth side: “They had a fantastic season last year, they won two trophies and they showed that in the big games they are up to the task and they are not going to fear anyone.

“From our perspective, we are expecting a tough challenge but to be fair whoever you play in the semi-final of a tournament, you know it is not going to be an easy game.

“It is going to be a struggle, an arm-wrestle, it is going to be competitive, there is going to be some nervousness in both sides because you know the consequences of success and failure, everything is decided on the day.

“It is going to be a typical cup game where both sides will put their best foot forward and from our perspective it is about making sure we play our football as we have been, we have been in good form, home, away, in all competitions.”

Celtic captain Callum McGregor admits he returned from Scotland duty in an even more positive frame of mind.

The Hoops midfielder helped Steve Clarke’s side book a home game in the semi-final play-off with a thrillingly unexpected 2-0 group win over Denmark at Hampden on Monday night, which followed a 2-0 win in Moldova.

McGregor said: “Obviously a really positive week for the national team with two big results and we will await the draw next week.

“We’re full of positivity but the main thing is now we are back on club duty, the boys have had a couple of good weeks training and we came in and added to the positivity that has been around the place here as well.

“We know it is a big couple of months domestically as well so we need to be bang at it.”

