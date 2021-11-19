Jake Doyle-Hayes becomes latest player to extend Hibernian contract

Jake Doyle-Hayes has become the fourth player this week to extend his contract with Hibernian.

The 22-year-old Irish midfielder initially moved to Easter Road in the summer on a two-year deal. However, after making a positive impression on Jack Ross in his early months with Hibs, he has now struck an agreement to commit his future to the club until 2025.

Doyle-Hayes, who has been a regular starter this season following his switch from St Mirren, follows team-mates Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon and Christian Doidge in signing a new contract.

He told Hibs’ website: “I’m really happy to commit my future to the club.

“There’s been a few people signing contracts recently and the core of the group is staying together, which shows we’re all buying into the direction the club is going in and enjoying our football.

“I’ve got my head down and I’ve been working hard to impress. Hopefully I’ll continue to do well, improve and help the club be successful.”

Manager Ross is pleased to tie down the highly-regarded midfielder.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with Jake so far this season. He worked hard to force his way into the team, and he’s added another dimension to our midfield.

“Having someone who can move the ball forward as quickly and efficiently as Jake does is a real asset and he’s just a young man too, so he will keep on developing.

“We want to keep hold of our best players and I think Jake has shown everyone how much ability he has and how important he is for us.”