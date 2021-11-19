Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manager Sean Dyche expects a clean bill of health as Burnley return to action

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:59 pm
Sean Dyche expects a clean bill of health following the international break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sean Dyche expects a clean bill of health following the international break (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will run the rule over his returning international stars prior to his side’s Turf Moor clash with Crystal Palace.

Ashley Barnes will be assessed after picking up a minor unspecified knock, while Aaron Lennon is available to return after illness.

Dale Stephens is continuing to make good progress but is still not ready to make his first-team return after injury.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur will miss the trip to Turf Moor after he sustained a hamstring injury in training.

A boost for the visitors is the return to fitness of Ebere Eze after an Achilles issue and he will be in contention for Saturday’s match.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has no other major injury concerns but Nathan Ferguson is building up fitness after close to two years on the sidelines with a number of issues.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Tomkins, Riedewald, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta.

