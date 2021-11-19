Glenn Whelan returns from suspension with Bristol Rovers set to face Tranmere

Bristol Rovers will be handed a boost with the return of Glenn Whelan from suspension when they face Tranmere.

The midfielder missed Rovers’ midweek FA Cup replay win against Oxford with a one-match suspension after being dismissed against Northampton with a second yellow card.

Alfie Kilgour could feature after missing the FA Cup game as a precaution.

Joey Barton is still without Harvey Saunders (ankle), Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Brett Pitman (groin).

Lee O’Connor will be back in contention for Tranmere when they travel to Bristol after returning from international duty.

Josh Hawkes could also be an option for Micky Mellon as he continues to recover from injury.

The midfielder was able to get some minutes from the bench last weekend against Sutton.

Tranmere will be without Jay Spearing due to suspension after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card against the U’s.