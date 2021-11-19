Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenn Whelan returns from suspension with Bristol Rovers set to face Tranmere

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 1:06 pm
Glenn Whelan returns for Bristol Rovers (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bristol Rovers will be handed a boost with the return of Glenn Whelan from suspension when they face Tranmere.

The midfielder missed Rovers’ midweek FA Cup replay win against Oxford with a one-match suspension after being dismissed against Northampton with a second yellow card.

Alfie Kilgour could feature after missing the FA Cup game as a precaution.

Joey Barton is still without Harvey Saunders (ankle), Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Brett Pitman (groin).

Lee O’Connor will be back in contention for Tranmere when they travel to Bristol after returning from international duty.

Josh Hawkes could also be an option for Micky Mellon as he continues to recover from injury.

The midfielder was able to get some minutes from the bench last weekend against Sutton.

Tranmere will be without Jay Spearing due to suspension after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card against the U’s.

