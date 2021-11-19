Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Watford waiting on Ozan Tufan ahead of Manchester United match

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 2:52 pm
Ozan Tufan faces a late fitness test for Watford (Tess Derry/PA)
Ozan Tufan faces a late fitness test for Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Ozan Tufan will face a late fitness test ahead of Watford’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

The Turkey midfielder picked up a knock to the leg on international duty. Francisco Sierralta will miss out, having suffered a hamstring injury in action with Chile.

Christian Kabasele (hamstring) and Ken Sema (knee) are both still out injured, while Juraj Kucka will miss out through suspension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has question marks over several United players as they return from the international break.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay withdrew from England and Scotland duty respectively while Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford did not join up with their squads due to injury concerns.

Paul Pogba would have missed this match through suspension either way but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury suffered while with France, while Raphael Varane remains out.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, N’Koulou, Rose, Sissoko, Sarr, Bonaventura, King, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cleverley, Masina, Fletcher, Bachmann, Hernandez, Pedro.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal