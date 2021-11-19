Former England striker Andy Carroll could make Reading debut against Forest

Former England striker Andy Carroll could make his Reading debut in Saturday’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old joined the Royals on a free transfer from Newcastle this week, having not played competitively since May.

Reading have been impressed with Carroll’s sharpness however and the nine-cap striker could step straight into league action this weekend.

Danny Drinkwater, Alen Halilovic and Junior Hoilett should all be in contention to return for the home side.

Forest will be without luckless French defender Loic Mbe Soh for the Berkshire trip.

Mbe Soh has been sidelined for the bulk of the season, having only featured twice so far this term.

The 20-year-old had been closing in on a playing return, only to suffer a setback this week.

Jordi Osei-Tutu continues to battle a hamstring injury.