Ben Wilmot could return to the Stoke starting line-up for Peterborough visit

Ben Wilmot could return to the starting line-up when Stoke host Peterborough in Saturday’s Championship clash.

The England Under-21 defender is expected to be fit again after a recent knock.

Harry Souttar will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ACL tear on international duty.

The Australia star’s enforced absence leaves a sizeable hole in Stoke’s defence.

Defender Nathan Thompson will come back into contention for Peterborough after suspension.

Idris Kanu, Ronnie Edwards, Conor Coventry and Jack Taylor are all fit and available after international duty.

Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones are back in training after injury but Saturday’s match should come too soon for the young forward pair.

Jack Marriott is a long-term absentee.