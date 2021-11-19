Fulham missing suspended duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Denis Odoi

Tosin Adarabioyo will be unavailable for Fulham as they host Barnsley.

The defender serves the final game of his three-match ban.

Denis Odoi is also suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Peterborough before the international break.

Biss Marco Silva revealed that Jay Stansfield will be out of action for a while after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the week.

Barnsley could be boosted by the return of Carlton Morris when they travel to West London.

The striker has returned to full training after his three-month injury absence and could be an option.

Full-back Callum Brittain misses out for the Tykes due to suspension.

Assistant head coach Joseph Laumann will be in charge for the Tykes, with new boss Poya Asbaghi to take training from next week.