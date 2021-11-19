Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wayne Rooney has close to fully fit squad as Derby take on Bournemouth

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 5:58 pm
Nathan Byrne is suspended as Derby host Bournemouth (Nick Potts/PA)
Nathan Byrne is suspended as Derby host Bournemouth (Nick Potts/PA)

Wayne Rooney revealed he has a near fully fit squad to choose from as Derby host Bournemouth.

He told the club website: “There are no injuries from the last game, at Millwall before the international break, so we’ll have a strong squad to pick from.”

The Rams will be without the suspended Nathan Byrne who was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Scott Malone during the Millwall game.

Midfielder Krystian Bielik also misses out with a knee injury.

Bournemouth will be without Jordan Zemura for their trip to Pride Park and manager Scott Parker revealed that the defender is currently “immobilised in a boot”.

Parker told the club website: “Hopefully he comes out of that in the next couple of days and then we can paint a picture of how we go from there.”

Adam Smith will also miss the game due to injury, although the Bournemouth boss added that Smith is back training on grass and hoping he will be back with the team shortly.

Parker also provided an update on Jefferson Lerma, who was wearing a face mask on international duty for Colombia to protect his nose after an injury against Swansea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]