Giorgos Giakoumakis to miss Celtic’s semi-final clash with St Johnstone

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 4:12 pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis is unavailable for Celtic (Robert Perry/PA)
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against St Johnstone at Hampden Park with a knee injury.

The match is likely to come too soon for defender Carl Starfelt and midfielder Tom Rogic (both hamstring).

Christopher Jullien is building up his fitness in training after recovering from a long-term knee injury, and fellow defender Greg Taylor is working his way back from a shoulder problem.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is likely to be without Glenn Middleton after the on-loan Rangers winger tweaked a hamstring playing for Scotland Under-21s in midweek.

Striker Stevie May is also out after suffering a knee injury in training that will keep him sidelined until Christmas.

Chris Kane is clear to play as his suspension for getting sent off against St Mirren only applies to the league, but on-loan Buddie Cammy MacPherson – who was not allowed to feature in the draw against his parent club a fortnight ago – misses out again this weekend as he is cup-tied.

