Giovanni Van Bronckhorst to watch from the stands as Rangers face Hibs in semi

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 4:34 pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is awaiting a work permit (Martin Rickett/PA)
New boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will watch Rangers’ Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian from the Hampden Park stand on Sunday as he awaits a work permit.

Player-coach Jermain Defoe, B-team boss David McCallum and his assistant Brian Gilmour, along with goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart, will be on the sidelines and may consider giving fit-again Ryan Jack a start after he came off the bench against Ross County in the last outing.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge returns to the squad after being out of action for three and a half months with an Achilles injury.

Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still absent with a groin problem which has kept him sidelined since the end of September, with manager Jack Ross admitting he has no idea whether he will return before the winter break.

Sean Mackie and Melker Hallberg are both back in training following long-term injury lay-offs, but neither are expected to be involved this weekend.

