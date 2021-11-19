Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday.

Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.

A decision will be made on Raul Jimenez’s availability after the striker returned from international duty with Mexico on Thursday.

West Ham will be without Angelo Ogbonna, with the defender looking set to miss the rest of the season.

Ogbonna is to undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-2 win against Liverpool last time out.

It appears midfielder Declan Rice, who withdrew from the England squad last week because of illness, is set to be available for Saturday’s contest.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Boly, Hoever, Semedo, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Neves, Cundle, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Silva, Hwang, Jimenez, Trincao.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianksi, Areola, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Yarmolenko, Antonio, Vlasic, Bowen, Benrahma