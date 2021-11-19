Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan without injured forward Thelo Aasgaard for Oxford visit

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 4:45 pm
Thelo Aasgaard sustained injury while on duty for Norway Under-20s (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan are waiting to learn the full extent of Thelo Aasgaard’s injury, which keeps him out of the home game against Oxford.

The teenage forward will have a scan to determine the severity of a hamstring problem sustained during international duty with Norway Under-20s.

Defender James Carragher (knee) will continue to be monitored, while Curtis Tilt, Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor are still out.

Kell Watts and Jack Whatmough are in contention after returning to the squad for the midweek FA Cup replay win at Solihull.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has suggested Gavin Whyte could be the man to boost his striking options.

The 25-year-old, back with United after playing up front in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with European champions Italy on Monday, has mainly been used as a winger during his career but was one of two strikers at Windsor Park.

Robinson says the Cardiff City loanee would have played up front at some stage of Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat to Bristol Rovers if available.

Robinson made seven changes for that match and accused his team of ‘arrogance’ after they collapsed to a shock 4-3 defeat at the Memorial Stadium after leading 3-1 with 11 minutes left of extra time.

