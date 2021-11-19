Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Benitez makes changes in hope of ending Everton’s injury woes

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 4:48 pm
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is making changes to the club’s medical department (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton manager Rafael Benitez is making changes to the club’s medical department (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is looking for improvements in the way injuries are managed after the departure of the club’s director of medical services Dan Donachie.

The Spaniard’s first few months in charge have been hampered by the absence of last season’s leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a thigh injury since the end of August.

In addition to that Yerry Mina has not played for over a month because of a hamstring problem, Andre Gomes (calf) has made just five appearances while fellow midfielder Fabian Delph has only just returned after 10 weeks out with a shoulder problem.

Benitez does not have a huge squad at his disposal but current injuries are crippling him and there will be no improvement ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, while Donachie was dispensed with during the international break.

“We try to manage the players in another way. I wish Dan all the best,” said Benitez, who last month brought in Cristian Fernandez as first-team rehabilitation fitness coach having worked with him at Newcastle.

“We want to improve every department and the way we want to do things is maybe a little bit different.

“From the beginning I was impressed with the attitude of the staff (but) different managers have different visions and we are trying to do that.

“The main thing is communication and we are talking with everyone in every department and I am happy with the things I am seeing at the moment.

“Hopefully we can adjust things little by little but we are progressing and I am quite happy with that.”

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure could return within the next fortnight after a broken metatarsal but Calvert-Lewin faces “at least” two to three weeks more on the sidelines.

Mina, Gomes and Tom Davies (knee) have not been given return dates by Benitez.

