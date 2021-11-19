Wycombe wait on Josh Scowen before Bolton battle

Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen is an injury doubt for the home game against Bolton.

Scowen faces a late fitness test after being forced out of the midweek FA Cup replay defeat to Hartlepool with a muscle strain.

Garath McCleary will also be monitored, but is not expected to feature after being sidelined since late October.

Internationals Daryl Horgan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all expected to return to contention.

However, manager Gareth Ainsworth made a few changes for the previous game and could choose to do the same again.

Bolton could be without several players as they look to bounce back from Wednesday’s dramatic FA Cup defeat by Stockport.

The Whites manager Ian Evatt says his squad has been hit hard by a combination of injuries and a non-coronavirus related illness.

Midfielder Michael Williams is showing some positive signs after missing out in midweek through illness, but Oladapo Afolayan has now been affected and is in danger of missing out.

Striker Eoin Doyle faces a fitness test as he bids to return from a calf injury, but Andrew Tutte (hamstring) is still sidelined and Josh Sheehan will have a scan on the knee problem which forced him off at Edgeley Park.