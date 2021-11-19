Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wycombe wait on Josh Scowen before Bolton battle

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 4:57 pm
Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen faces a late fitness test (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen is an injury doubt for the home game against Bolton.

Scowen faces a late fitness test after being forced out of the midweek FA Cup replay defeat to Hartlepool with a muscle strain.

Garath McCleary will also be monitored, but is not expected to feature after being sidelined since late October.

Internationals Daryl Horgan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all expected to return to contention.

However, manager Gareth Ainsworth made a few changes for the previous game and could choose to do the same again.

Bolton could be without several players as they look to bounce back from Wednesday’s dramatic FA Cup defeat by Stockport.

The Whites manager Ian Evatt says his squad has been hit hard by a combination of injuries and a non-coronavirus related illness.

Midfielder Michael Williams is showing some positive signs after missing out in midweek through illness, but Oladapo Afolayan has now been affected and is in danger of missing out.

Striker Eoin Doyle faces a fitness test as he bids to return from a calf injury, but Andrew Tutte (hamstring) is still sidelined and Josh Sheehan will have a scan on the knee problem which forced him off at Edgeley Park.

