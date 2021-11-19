Bradford without suspended Lee Angol for Northampton clash

Lee Angol will be suspended for Bradford’s clash with Northampton following his dismissal against Exeter midweek in the FA Cup.

Although the Bantams’ FA Cup defeat will not stand after the Grecians were found to have made six substitutions – the FA has ordered the tie to be replayed – the forward’s double booking is still valid.

Fellow striker Andy Cook misses out with an hamstring injury and is expected to return next month.

Both Paudie O’Connor and Levi Sutton are also set to be assessed ahead of the Cobblers meeting.

Northampton will be without Michael Harriman for their trip to Valley Parade.

The full-back suffered a cracked rib during the midweek FA Cup replay defeat to Cambridge and boss Jon Brady has confirmed it “may take a little time to repair”.

Jack Sowerby could be edging closer to a return after missing the cup tie with a niggle.

Aaron McGowan is also likely to feature after returning from injury and coming on as a substitute in midweek but long-term absentees Joseph Mills (ankle) and Sid Nelson (knee) are still out.