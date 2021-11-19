Kane’s classic shirt and Hamilton’s rainbow helmet – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Harry Kane joined in with Football Shirt Friday.

I’ve gone for this classic @England kit for #FootballShirtFriday today 👌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wear your shirt, share on social and donate to help support the @BobbyMooreFund tackle bowel cancer. Get involved 👉 https://t.co/fcEf3VXSTd pic.twitter.com/vFR69o0QEJ — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 19, 2021

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell kept his distance.

Good job I didn’t get within two metres of him then! Player 👏🏻 https://t.co/CiAC71AjhG — Joe Morrell (@JoeJMorrell) November 19, 2021

Steve Sidwell lined up alongside some familiar faces.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton showed off his rainbow helmet in Qatar.

The circuit had George Russell’s approval.

Friday done. Awesome track this one! Let's see what tomorrow brings… pic.twitter.com/7jIpuwMbWg — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) November 19, 2021

Max Verstappen remained focused.

It is a lot of fun to drive at Losail, a really cool track. As everything is still new to us, there is still a lot to learn and to look into, but so far, we made some good progress #KeepPushing #QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/LzcBwipcMD — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 19, 2021

Cricket

AB De Villiers called it a day.

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

Happy Retirement, @abdevilliers17 – All the best in your next chapter, it was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with you! #Legend 🙏🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/392KzB65cx — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 19, 2021

Congrats AB , enjoy the next phase with the family . @HeatBBL @ABdeVilliers17 . Great memories.👍 https://t.co/IrToO7Neub — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) November 19, 2021

What a player! I was one of so many who would turn on the tv just to watch you bat. Enjoy retirement, what a career. https://t.co/ShOBmjWYSw — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 19, 2021

Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever 🙌 #legend https://t.co/a4IMEk9QYz — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 19, 2021

Darts

Fallon Sherrock broke new ground.

👑 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 👑 Fallon Sherrock sets up a quarter-final clash with Peter Wright as she becomes the first woman to ever reach the last eight of a PDC televised ranking event! 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙯𝙚𝙧. pic.twitter.com/k9xpgOMfji — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 18, 2021