Grimsby stop rot with victory over struggling Southend

Ryan Taylor’s early goal proved enough for Grimsby to snap a run of three straight National League defeats with a 1-0 win over struggling Southend.

Taylor’s precise third-minute finish from Erico Sousa’s lay-off also saw the Mariners move level on points with Chesterfield at the top of the table.

Paul Hurst’s side could have added to Taylor’s early strike with the impressive Sousa having a shot blocked before Harry Clifton also came close.

The visitors, languishing just above the relegation zone with one away win all season, managed to limit the damage to a single goal at the halfway mark.

And Zak Brunt missed a glorious chance to level for the Shrimpers late on when he blasted his effort over the bar with the goal at his mercy.