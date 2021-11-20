Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cricket Australia concedes it should have revealed Tim Paine inquiry sooner

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 6:20 am
Cricket Australia (CA) has admitted making the wrong call by not disclosing an investigation into Tim Paine’s inappropriate behaviour in 2018, with the move leading to his resignation as the country’s Test captain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cricket Australia (CA) has admitted making the wrong call by not disclosing an investigation into Tim Paine’s inappropriate behaviour in 2018, with the move leading to his resignation as the country’s Test captain.

The 36-year-old announced he was stepping down from the role on Friday, less than three weeks before the beginning of the Ashes, following revelations about a sexting scandal.

CA chairman Richard Freudenstein told reporters on Saturday: “I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there.

“But I am saying based on the facts as they are, today the board of Cricket Australia would not have made that decision.

“I acknowledge the decision clearly sent the wrong message that this behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences.

“The role of Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest standards.”

It echoed the words spoken a day earlier by Paine, who said he had concluded his past conduct did “not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community”.

Australia Captain Tim Paine holds the Ashes urn
Paine has stepped aside as Australia captain less than three weeks before the beginning of the Ashes (John Walton/PA)

Paine was elevated to the captaincy in the aftermath of the 2018 sandpaper crisis and charged with salvaging the reputation of the Baggy Green.

The wicketkeeper was confirmed as skipper of a 15-strong squad this week but just 48 hours later gave a press conference in Hobart, admitting “a private text exchange” with a former colleague at Cricket Tasmania.

The matter was investigated by Cricket Australia over three years ago, with Paine found not to have breached the organisation’s code of conduct but he had since concluded his past conduct was not appropriate.

Freudenstein on Saturday confirmed Paine was available for selection in the Ashes, with a decision on the Tasmanian’s replacement as captain yet to be made.

