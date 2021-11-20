Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brydon Carse leaves England Lions camp due to knee injury

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 11:48 am
Brydon Carse has been forced to return home Australia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Durham pace bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England Lions’ tour of Australia due to a knee injury.

Carse, 26, tore the cartilage in his right knee during a practice match and is set to fly home to see a specialist.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Durham and Lions seam bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with torn cartilage in his right knee.

“Carse sustained the injury during practice on the Gold Coast as part of the team’s quarantine period.

“He will return to the UK in the coming days and will be seen by a knee consultant to advise on the next steps with the management of his injury.”

Carse was selected in a 14-strong Lions squad that is in camp alongside England’s Ashes squad.

He made his England debut during the summer one-day international series against Pakistan and this week signed a deal with Perth Scorchers for the new Big Bash campaign.

The Lions were scheduled to play two intra-squad matches, one three-day and one four-day, in Queensland and will also face Australia A in a four-day match before returning home on December 16.

