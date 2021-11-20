Wigan v Oxford clash postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in U’s squad By Press Association November 20, 2021, 12:12 pm Wigan’s home League One fixture against Oxford will be rearranged (Martin Rickett/PA) Wigan’s home Sky Bet League One game against Oxford has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the visitors’ squad. Latics made the announcement on their official website, with a date for the rearranged fixture yet to be confirmed. Wigan said: “Due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Oxford United camp, Saturday’s match has been postponed. “Tickets purchased for the match will be eligible for the rearranged fixture, for which a date and kick-off time will be confirmed in due course.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink unhappy with red card call in Burton’s defeat at Wigan Ross County’s clash with Hibernian called off due to Covid-19 issues Wigan thrash Bolton but crowd trouble marrs derby clash Vadaine Oliver set to miss Gillingham’s clash with Wigan