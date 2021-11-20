Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram overcome top seeds to reach ATP Finals decider

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 12:36 pm
Joe Salisbury, left, and Rajeev Ram are through to the final at the Nitto ATP Finals (Luca Bruno/AP)
Joe Salisbury became the first British player to reach the doubles final at the Nitto ATP Finals as he and American Rajeev Ram defeated top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Salisbury and Ram have had another brilliant season, capped by their second grand slam title at the US Open, and they came from a set down to claim a 4-6 7-6 (3) 10-4 victory in Turin.

Having let a 7-1 lead slip in the deciding tie-break at the same stage last year against Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Salisbury and Ram ensured they did not make the same mistake this time.

Croatians Mektic and Pavic have had a superb season and had won four of their five previous meetings with Salisbury and Ram this year, including the tightest of battles in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

A double fault from Salisbury on break point in the third game here proved costly as the second seeds lost the first set, but they stayed on level terms in the second and played a flawless tie-break.

That gave them momentum heading into the deciding match tie-break and this time they did not falter, booking a place in the final on Sunday against either French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut or Spaniard Marcel Granollers and his Argentinian partner Horacio Zeballos.

Salisbury is looking to follow in the footsteps of 2016 singles champion Andy Murray, who is the only previous British winner of the event.

