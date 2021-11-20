Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla felt ‘huge pride’ after disadvantaged jockeys join her at Ascot

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 4:14 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 7:34 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall and jockey Bryony Frost (PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall and jockey Bryony Frost (PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has described feeling “huge pride” in young jockeys from disadvantaged backgrounds after they joined her in the royal box at Ascot.

Several young horse riders watched the races with Camilla at the Berkshire venue on Saturday before being treated to a VIP tour of the facilities.

The youngsters, from Brixton in south-east London, had learned to ride at Ebony Horse Club, where the duchess, 74, is president.

Promising riders from the club, including O’Shane Marsh, 16 – who won a pony race at Ascot two years ago – Theo Protheroe, 15, and Jesse Raven, 15, joined Camilla in the royal box.

Royal visit to Ascot
The Duchess of Cornwall arrives to meet Ebony Horse Club students at Ascot (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ebony’s chairwoman Sue Collins and the Queen’s representative at Ascot, Sir Francis Brooke, watched with them, while Khadijah Mellah, who became the first British Muslim woman jockey to win a race in 2019, inspired the students.

Camilla later asked the riders to judge the best-dressed horse in the race, before inviting a larger group of students to help her present prizes to the winning jockey of the Ebony Horse Club Steeple Chase three-horse race, Bryony Frost.

During an interview with ITV Racing’s Oli Bell at the event, the duchess hailed the young riders as an inspiration.

Camilla, who wore a hazel-coloured fur-rimmed hat and long brown coat with black leather gloves for the occasion, said: “I get huge pride. It’s so wonderful.”

Royal visit to Ascot
Khadijah Mellah at Ascot (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Any of the children here today, I think they have had a fantastic day,” she added.

“I hope that there are going to be some budding jockeys in future.”

Mr Protheroe said the experience gave him a “different perspective” on the races.

Royal visit to Ascot
The Duchess of Cornwall poses for a photo with Ebony Horse Club students (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “It was really fun. It gave you a different perspective.

“Normally you’re down at ground level but you’re so high up and you can see everything.”

Ebony Horse Club, which currently has eight horses and 140 riders per week, aims to use the sport as a way to boost the life skills, wellbeing, and aspirations of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in the south London borough of Lambeth.

Sir Francis, who is chairman of the Ascot Authority, has formed a Friends of Ebony Horse Club syndicate with a handful of other supporters, which has donated around £50,000 to the club.

Royal visit to Ascot
The Duchess of Cornwall meets 15 year old O’Shane, one of Ebony Horse Club students at Ascot’s November racing weekend (Dominic Lipsinki/PA).

One of three trainers working with the syndicate, Jim Boyle, said he wanted to attract people from different backgrounds to the sport.

He said: “We need to to be open to attracting people from the younger generation and from a variety of backgrounds.

“The sport of kings is quite an anachronistic name. Of course there is glitz and glamour still but it is now open to people from a wider background.”

Camilla attended the event less than 24 hours after returning from her tour of Jordan and Egypt with the Prince of Wales, where they celebrated the culture, heritage and achievements of the Middle East nations.

