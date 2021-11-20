Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raul Jimenez strike ends West Ham’s winning run

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:05 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 5:19 pm
Raul Jimenez (right) celebrates scoring Wolves’ winner (Tim Goode/PA)
Raul Jimenez (right) celebrates scoring Wolves’ winner (Tim Goode/PA)

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves brought West Ham’s winning run to an end with a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Jimenez struck his third goal of the season in the 58th minute having been teed up by Daniel Podence, who had twice been denied by good Lukasz Fabianski saves earlier in the second half.

The visitors were left frustrated in their subsequent efforts to fight back as their run of four successive Premier League victories was halted with a first away defeat since April.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves, recording a fifth win in seven games, are up to sixth in the table, while David Moyes’ Hammers remained third ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal later on Saturday.

After applause rang around the ground prior to kick-off as a tribute to Ron Flowers following the former Wolves and England midfielder’s death last week, it was West Ham who made the livelier start to the contest, with Jarrod Bowen shooting into Jose Sa’s arms in the fourth minute.

Bowen then headed just wide from an Aaron Cresswell delivery, and Sa saved again as he caught Tomas Soucek’s strike.

Wolves registered their first attempt in the 20th minute when Ruben Neves drilled a low effort that Fabianski gathered, and eight minutes later Nelson Semedo put a shot wide of the visitors’ goal.

Home cries for a penalty then proved in vain after Hwang Hee-chan’s cross struck Ben Johnson on the arm, with referee Mike Dean unmoved.

Moments later, Jimenez found himself clean through but was unable to get his dinked attempt on target, and as Wolves continued to pressurise, Joao Moutinho saw a strike tipped over by Fabianski.

West Ham then had the ball in the net just before the interval but Kurt Zouma’s header was disallowed for a foul.

Three minutes into the second half, Fabianski did well to get down and turn Podence’s strike around a post, and the goalkeeper produced another fine save to thwart the Portuguese in the 56th minute.

Fabianski was finally beaten when Podence laid the ball to Jimenez, who swept the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

West Ham’s bid to hit back saw Michail Antonio and Bowen fire off-target, while Max Kilman blazed a late effort into the stand at the other end.

