Raith reclaim second place after recovering to beat Morton

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:12 pm
Raith overcame Morton at Stark’s Park (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Raith came from behind to reclaim second spot in the cinch Championship with a 2-1 victory over Morton at Stark’s Park.

A win for Inverness at Queen of the South on Friday night had seen them move above Raith in the table, but goals from Aidan Connolly and Ethan Ross sent Rovers level on points with leaders Kilmarnock, who were beaten at home by Arbroath on Saturday.

Michael Ledger fired Morton in front after only five minutes, converting from a tight angle following a Jaakko Oksanen corner.

However, Raith pulled level in the 31st minute when Connolly found the net from a Ross cutback.

Ross then put Raith in front after 67 minutes, and any prospect of a Morton recovery became less likely five minutes later when Alan Lithgow was sent off for a second bookable offence.

