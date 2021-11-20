Paddy Madden bags brace as cup heroes Stockport see off Woking

Paddy Madden scored twice as Stockport followed up their FA Cup heroics with a 2-1 victory over Woking in the Vanarama National League.

Madden’s first-half double proved enough just days after County had stunned Bolton 5-3 after extra time in their first-round replay.

Stockport showed no ill-effects from those midweek exploits as Madden fired them into a fifth-minute lead from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cutback.

Madden struck a second in the 29th minute when John Rooney’s blocked shot fell to the striker on the edge of the area and he curled into the far corner.

Tahvon Campbell pulled a goal back for the hosts when he turned in Max Kretzschmar’s cross in the 66th minute.

Woking pushed for an equaliser, with Campbell denied by County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe and Jordan Maguire-Drew’s stoppage-time free-kick went close, but the visitors held on.