Chesterfield restore three-point lead with win at Solihull

Chesterfield restored their three-point lead at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win at Solihull.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Kyle Storer was sent off for a hefty challenge on Luke Croll.

Nine minutes later Chesterfield grabbed the lead when Alex Whittle played a one-two with Kabongo Tshimanga and slotted the ball home.

Tshimanga then registered his 16th goal in 16 games for the Spireites with an angled finish on the stroke of half-time.