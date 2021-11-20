Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee United score late winner in game of two controversial red cards

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:18 pm
Ian Harkes scored the winner (PA)
Ian Harkes scored the winner (PA)

Dundee United moved level on points with third-placed Hearts following a pulsating 1-0 cinch Premiership victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men just before half-time in two separate controversial incidents which saw Calum Butcher and Funso Ojo dismissed.

And Ian Harkes scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute to secure a home win.

There was a frantic opening between the north-east rivals with challenges flying in from both sides.

The first chance arrived in the 14th minute when an Aberdeen free-kick fell to unmarked Dons striker Christian Ramirez but the American hit his low angled drive past United keeper Benjamin Siegrist’s right-hand post.

The home side finally had a shot of note of their own in the 29th minute when full-back Kieran Freeman drilled an angled drive from inside the Aberdeen box which flew just past Dons keeper Joe Lewis’ right-hand post.

However, just before half-time, there were two huge incidents of controversy.

In the 42nd minute, Ramirez and United defender Ryan Edwards squared up in the centre of the park with the striker tumbling to the turf, with home midfielder Butcher deemed guilty by referee Bobby Madden of catching Ramirez with a low blow and was shown a straight red card.

Three minutes later, the Dons were also reduced to 10 men. Ojo’s momentum had taken him into the lower reaches of the Eddie Thompson stand where he appeared to be pushed in the chest by a home supporter. However, Madden – who had booked Ojo earlier in the half – flashed a second yellow followed by a red to the incredulous Dons player who had to be escorted down the tunnel as he was barracked by the United fans.

The drama continued with Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass sent to the stands at half-time.

The Dons had a chance in the 67th minute when sub Teddy Jenks found space in the United box but Siegrist parried his shot.

Ten minutes later, United’s Nicky Clark tried his luck with an audacious overhead kick but his effort was too high.

Home sub Louis Appere then embarked on a run down the left before hitting a shot which Lewis turned on to his post and behind.

However, the Tangerines did finally break the deadlock in the 80th minute. Scott McMann swung a corner in from the left with the ball making its way to Harkes who produced a fine finish with the outside of his right foot to secure all three points for the home side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal