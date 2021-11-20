Wrexham and Wealdstone share points from goalless draw

Wrexham were held to a goalless draw by Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League.

The hosts threatened to go ahead as Luke Young fired wide before Paul Mullin was denied by a last-gasp challenge when clean through on goal.

George Wickens then produced a fine save on the half hour to keep out Aaron Hayden’s header as Wrexham continued to press.

Rhys Browne then had the ball in the back of the net for Wealdstone but was denied by the offside flag.

Joshua Umerah headed narrowly wide as Wealdstone came close to taking the lead once again.

And Wrexham also missed a late chance when Paul Mullin failed to find the target from close range.