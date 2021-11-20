Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlton shock League One leaders Plymouth

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:21 pm
Charlton shocked the leaders (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton shocked the leaders (Steven Paston/PA)

League One leaders Plymouth were shocked by Charlton at the Valley as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

The hosts almost went ahead after seven minutes, when George Dobson pounced on sloppy defensive work, only to pull his shot off target.

After further Charlton pressure, where they forced a number of corners, Elliott Lee put a Dobson cross just off the outside of the post on 22 minutes.

Plymouth started to get into the contest and just before the half hour mark Ryan Hardie beat the offside trap but goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray saved well.

Charlton still dominated the rest of the half, but were unable to find a way to make their superiority count.

They suffered a blow 10 minutes after the restart, when captain Jason Pearce was forced off the field with injury.

However, the hosts got the breakthrough their play deserved on the hour mark, when a Ben Purrington strike went under keeper Michael Cooper.

Alex Gilbey saw his effort on 70 minutes blocked after a great solo run by Conor Washington.

However, the Ulsterman netted six minutes from time to give Charlton a much deserved three points.

