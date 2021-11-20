Cole Stockton scores stunning late winner as Morecambe take win at Fleetwood

Cole Stockton fired in a stunning stoppage-time goal from the centre circle to give Morecambe a 2-1 win at Fleetwood.

A tense Lancashire derby between two of League One’s struggling sides looked to be going the way of the visitors, courtesy of Callum Jones’ superb first-half strike 10 minutes in.

However, with 10 minutes left on the clock, Callum Johnson connected with Danny Andrew’s corner to head home an equaliser.

But then Stockton struck a long-range winner, with Cod Army keeper Alex Cairns way off his line, to break Fleetwood hearts.

The first half had seen precious few clear chances, Cairns denying Stockton in the 15th minute and Ged Garner sending Fleetwood’s best chance over the bar.

A crisp passing move brought Fleetwood a fine opening early in the second half but Garner sent his shot high over the bar.

And the chances became even more scarce after that, with both teams showing a desperate lack of quality in the final third, before Johnson rose highest to meet Andrew’s inswinger and equalise with a thumping header.

Stockton then hit his long-range winner, and in the aftermath, Fleetwood substitute Anthony Pilkington was sent off for dissent.