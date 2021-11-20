Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cole Stockton scores stunning late winner as Morecambe take win at Fleetwood

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:24 pm
Cole Stockton scored a stunning late winner as Morecambe beat Fleetwood (Tim Markland/PA)
Cole Stockton fired in a stunning stoppage-time goal from the centre circle to give Morecambe a 2-1 win at Fleetwood.

A tense Lancashire derby between two of League One’s struggling sides looked to be going the way of the visitors, courtesy of Callum Jones’ superb first-half strike 10 minutes in.

However, with 10 minutes left on the clock, Callum Johnson connected with Danny Andrew’s corner to head home an equaliser.

But then Stockton struck a long-range winner, with Cod Army keeper Alex Cairns way off his line, to break Fleetwood hearts.

The first half had seen precious few clear chances, Cairns denying Stockton in the 15th minute and Ged Garner sending Fleetwood’s best chance over the bar.

A crisp passing move brought Fleetwood a fine opening early in the second half but Garner sent his shot high over the bar.

And the chances became even more scarce after that, with both teams showing a desperate lack of quality in the final third, before Johnson rose highest to meet Andrew’s inswinger and equalise with a thumping header.

Stockton then hit his long-range winner, and in the aftermath, Fleetwood substitute Anthony Pilkington was sent off for dissent.

