Boreham Wood hammer Maidenhead to put pressure on league leaders

Boreham Wood edged closer to the top of the Vanarama National League after claiming a comfortable 4-0 win against Maidenhead.

A brace from Scott Boden and goals from Josh Rees and Jacob Mendy saw the Wood move up to second in the table, while Maidenhead still remain in 19th.

Boden opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute, tapping home Rees’ cross at the far post.

Rees turned from provider to goalscorer just five minutes later, slotting in a Boden cross with one touch to double Wood’s lead.

One minute into the second half Boden earned his brace after tapping in a Kane Smith cross.

Rees had a chance to get his brace but his powerful effort hit the side netting before Mendy sealed the three points for the home side after his long-range shot found the net.