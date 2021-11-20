Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boreham Wood hammer Maidenhead to put pressure on league leaders

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:25 pm
Boreham Wood beat Maidenhead (PA)
Boreham Wood beat Maidenhead (PA)

Boreham Wood edged closer to the top of the Vanarama National League after claiming a comfortable 4-0 win against Maidenhead.

A brace from Scott Boden and goals from Josh Rees and Jacob Mendy saw the Wood move up to second in the table, while Maidenhead still remain in 19th.

Boden opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute, tapping home Rees’ cross at the far post.

Rees turned from provider to goalscorer just five minutes later, slotting in a Boden cross with one touch to double Wood’s lead.

One minute into the second half Boden earned his brace after tapping in a Kane Smith cross.

Rees had a chance to get his brace but his powerful effort hit the side netting before Mendy sealed the three points for the home side after his long-range shot found the net.

