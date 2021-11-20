Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rare Jake Caprice strike earns Exeter victory against 10-man Carlisle

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: November 20, 2021, 5:32 pm
Jake Caprice scored for Exeter (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jake Caprice scored for Exeter (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jake Caprice’s first goal in 321 career appearances helped Exeter to a 2-1 win against struggling Carlisle at St James Park.

The full-back’s collector’s item gave the Grecians a 2-0 lead before the 10-man Cumbrians staged a spirited late fightback.

Carlisle looked the better of the two teams early on, but it was Exeter who created the first clear chance with Jevani Brown firing tamely at Mark Howard from 20 yards.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Jon Mellish was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Exeter midfielder Archie Collins.

Exeter applied all the pressure at the start of the second half and finally broke the deadlock on the hour when Jonathan Grounds’ low cross evaded everyone and crept in at the back post, with Sam Nombe claiming he got the final touch.

The home side were in complete control and made it 2-0 in the 80th minute when Brown ran through midfield and fed Caprice, whose left-footed shot from a narrow angle found a gap at the near post.

Carlisle pulled one back six minutes from time when Jordan Gibson finished from Brennan Dickinson’s sublime cross but they never looked like adding another.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]