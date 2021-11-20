Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles Vernam rescues point for Bradford in Northampton draw

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:30 pm
Charles Vernam rescued a point for Bradford (PA)
Winger Charles Vernam earned a point for Bradford from a scrappy and often ill-tempered 1-1 draw against in-form Northampton at Valley Parade.

It was Bradford’s fifth home league draw of the season.

Northampton have lost only one of their last six matches.

Both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances in a competitive but largely uneventful first half.

Bradford’s only shot on target came in the third minute when visiting keeper Liam Roberts dived full length to push away Callum Cooke’s shot from the edge of the box.

Northampton’s most dangerous moment came when striker Kion Etete, on loan from Spurs, was about to shoot in a threatening position only to be denied by a lunging challenge from Paudie O’Connor, who toepoked the ball away to safety.

Mitch Pinnock put the visitors in front in the 60th minute after Bradford’s free-kick near the edge of the box was cleared. The ball broke to Pinnock, who raced more than half the length of the field before slotting it past keeper Richard O’Donnell.

However, Bradford equalised seven minutes when substitute Caolan Lavery won the ball in a challenge in the Northampton box and laid it into the path of Vernam to score from 10 yards out.

