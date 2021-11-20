Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers throw away a two-goal lead to draw with Tranmere

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:30 pm
Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers were pegged back (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol Rovers let a two-goal lead slip to draw with Tranmere at the Memorial Stadium.

Josh Grant and Sam Nicholson got the Gas off to a flying start, but Micky Mellon’s side rallied and goals from Callum MacDonald and Paul Glatzel earned them a point.

Rovers took the lead in the fifth minute thanks to a superb cross from Sam Finley and Grant providing the finishing touch with a fine header.

The hosts were two up after 22 minutes with Nicholson perfectly placed to profit from an Antony Evans corner which dropped in the six-yard box. The Scot reacted fastest to smash the loose ball into the top corner.

Joey Barton’s side were worthy of their two-goal lead, but Tranmere were able to pull one back against the run of play three minutes later. MacDonald turned Harry Anderson before curling the ball into the bottom corner.

There was an uncomfortable feeling in the air for the home support from there on and their fears were realised 15 minutes from time as Glatzel met Josh Hawkes’ corner at the near post and found the top corner.

