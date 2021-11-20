Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barnet return to winning ways with victory over Torquay

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:30 pm
Barnet were back to winning ways (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Ephron Mason-Clark’s second-half penalty saw Barnet return to winning ways as they beat Torquay 2-1 at the Hive.

Goals from Adam Marriott and Mason-Clark helped the Bees move up the 15th, while Torquay drop down to 16th in the National League table.

The hosts opened brightly and Sam Woods and Sam Beard both had early chances to put their side ahead.

Shaun MacDonald was called into action to deny Mason-Clark, diving quickly at the near post.

Barnet broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Marriott headed home a corner from Wes Fonguck.

Torquay equalised in the 59th minute through Armani Little, who blasted a direct free-kick into the top-left corner.

The Bees were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute and Mason-Clark converted to put them in front.

Joe Lewis came close for the Gulls twice but his headed efforts went wide.

