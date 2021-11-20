Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Vokes’ second-half header sees Wycombe return to winning ways against Bolton

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:36 pm
Sam Vokes (centre) headed Wycombe’s winner (Tim Markland/PA)
Sam Vokes (centre) headed Wycombe's winner (Tim Markland/PA)

Sam Vokes ended a six-game winless run in all competitions for Wycombe as his header earned a hard-fought 1-0 League One victory over Bolton at Adams Park.

It also ended a streak of four-straight home losses in all competitions for the Chairboys, who remained fourth in the league table after shrugging off the disappointment of missing a first-half penalty through Anis Mehmeti.

Wycombe came within a whisker of going ahead after 26 minutes when Vokes’ shot across goal hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out.

The Chairboys were awarded a penalty a minute later when Mehmeti went down under MJ Williams’ challenge, but his tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Joel Dixon.

Oladapo Afolayan then went clean through for Bolton, only for David Stockdale to stand strong and the same player was denied by the Wycombe goalkeeper in the opening minute of the second half.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 72nd minute when Vokes’ superb header from Jason McCarthy’s cross looped into the top corner to give the hosts maximum points.

