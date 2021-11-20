Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Watters fires MK Dons to win against Burton with sixth goal in six matches

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:37 pm
Max Watters fired the winner at Stadium MK (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Max Watters scored his sixth goal in as many games as MK Dons ran out 1-0 winners and condemned Burton to a fourth successive league defeat.

Watters found the net midway through the second half as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side made the Dons work hard for their third league win in a row.

The Dons almost took the lead just before the break when right-back Peter Kioso picked up the ball midway through the Burton half before letting rip with a thundering effort, which looked set to find Albion goalkeeper Ben Garratt’s top corner only to fizz inches past the post.

Watters went close on 60 minutes after racing through on goal from a Scott Twine through ball but saw his first-time effort from inside the Burton box well saved as MK turned the screw.

Watters made no mistake minutes later when Matt O’Riley played a superb ball behind the Albion defence, which sent the Cardiff loanee through on goal and he slotted a neat finish under the body of keeper Garratt.

