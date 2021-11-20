Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elliott List’s penalty earns Stevenage a long overdue victory

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:38 pm
Elliott List earned Stevenage victory (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Elliott List’s penalty on the stroke of half-time earned Stevenage a 1-0 win against Colchester – their first victory in seven Sky Bet League Two matches.

List grabbed Boro’s winner in the third minute of first-half stoppage time when he tucked home from the spot having been brought down by Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George after being sent through by Jake Reeves.

George had earlier denied Jake Taylor but the visitors enjoyed the better of the first half after that.

Livewire Sylvester Jasper’s long-range effort was pushed around a post by Stevenage keeper Adam Smith.

And Jasper was denied in similar style by Smith later in the half after he had run at the home defence, and Colchester’s Frank Nouble had an effort ruled out for offside just after the break.

But Stevenage should have doubled their lead just after the hour when the unmarked Luke Norris sent a weak header straight at substitute goalkeeper Jake Turner from Luther James-Wildin’s precise cross as the hosts clinched victory.

