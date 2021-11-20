Salford extend fine recent run with win at Harrogate

Matty Lund and Jason Lowe netted as Salford won 2-0 at Harrogate to rack up a fourth game undefeated – their best sequence of the season.

Lund opened the scoring in the 37th minute when he tapped in from three yards as home keeper Mark Oxley remained rooted to his line after Ibou Toure swung in a cross from the left.

But Oxley then prevented the Sulphurites from falling further behind before the break when he made a fine save with his legs as Tyriek Wright bore down on his goal.

The visitors did add a second, however, in the 74th minute when Josh Morris nudged the ball to Lowe and his 15-yard drive deflected off Harrogate sub Ryan Fallowfield and beat Oxley at his near post.

It was only the 30-year-old’s fourth senior goal in 352 outings.

Lund also put the ball in the hosts’ net for a second time but he was adjudged to have used his hand and received a yellow card.

Harrogate, who went into the match as the division’s top scorers, were surprisingly shot-shy in attack while Simon Weaver’s men have now only kept two clean sheets in their last 25 league fixtures.