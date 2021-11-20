Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Marcus Harness nets late Portsmouth winner against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:46 pm
Marcus Harness scored the winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Marcus Harness scored the winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Marcus Harness scored a dramatic late winner as Portsmouth came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1.

Ollie Palmer put the visitors in front from the penalty spot, but Michael Jacobs restored parity before Harness’ 89th-minute winner.

Jacobs had the home side’s best chance early on after a neat flick from Harness but was denied by a smart save from Nik Tzanev.

The Dons did have a decent opportunity of their own soon after when Palmer’s speculative effort was comfortably saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Palmer opened the scoring from the spot in the 24th minute after Ronan Curtis was penalised for a foul on Nesta Guinness-Walker in the 18-yard box.

However, Jacobs slotted home after 63 minutes to make it 1-1, and Pompey claimed all three points a minute from time when Joe Morrell found the in-form Harness, who netted his seventh league goal of the season with a fine finish.

The hosts are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal