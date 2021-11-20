Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leyton Orient recover to run out convincing winners against Sutton

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 5:52 pm
Theo Archibald was on target for Leyton Orient (PA)
Theo Archibald was on target for Leyton Orient (PA)

Leyton Orient recovered from falling a goal behind to run out 4-1 winners over Sky Bet League Two newcomers Sutton at Brisbane Road.

Harry Smith notched a brace after Theo Archibald had cancelled out the opening goal of the match by Isaac Olaofe before Tom James put the icing on the Orient cake with the fourth goal in stoppage time.

The visitors took a deserved lead on 18 minutes when Olaofe robbed Shad Ogie and sent his shot into the top corner.

But that brought Orient to life and they levelled in the 30th minute when Archibald stabbed the ball home from close range after a long throw into the box from James.

Within a minute of the second half starting, Smith nodded the ball home after visiting keeper Dean Bouzanis spilled a cross.

Smith extended the lead in the 83rd minute with a fantastic strike when a throw was cleared to him and he drove an unstoppable left-footed volley into the net from 25 yards out.

Then, with time running down, a short corner was played to James and he beat the keeper at the near post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal