Eastleigh end Notts County’s five-match National League unbeaten run

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 6:06 pm
Eastleigh netted two goals past Notts County (Nigel French/PA)
Eastleigh netted two goals past Notts County (Nigel French/PA)

Notts County’s five-game unbeaten run in the National League came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Callum Roberts almost put the visitors in front when he flashed an effort inches wide as County looked to bounce back from their FA Cup loss to Rochdale.

But Eastleigh grabbed the lead six minutes before half-time when Tyrone Barnett headed home from close range.

Ruben Rodrigues came close to netting an equaliser for the Magpies but Ian Burchnall’s men would be made to pay for their missed chances.

Defender Andrew Boyce, who made three appearances on loan for County in 2016, volleyed Eastleigh’s second home from a corner in the 68th minute.

