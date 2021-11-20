Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kenny Jackett relieved with Orient win after hard-fought battle with Sutton

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 6:08 pm
Kenny Jackett (PA)
Kenny Jackett (PA)

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett admitted that his side were made to battle hard to inflict a 4-1 Sky Bet League Two defeat on Sutton.

The victory lifted the O’s into the play-off places and just two points away from an automatic spot. It extended Orient’s unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.

Isaac Olaofe had given the visitors the lead before Theo Archibald levelled to sent the teams into the break all square.

Harry Smith then struck the first of his two goals within a minute of the resumption before Tom James added the fourth in added time to leave the O’s comprehensive winners.

Jackett said: “It was a hard-fought game and I felt that Sutton started better than us and they took the lead and deservedly so.

“But after that I felt we came back well and we were the better team for the remainder of the half.

“We  scored a good equalising goal and created lots of other opportunities and then second half we started well and really upped our game again.

“I always felt that there were more goals for us which proved to be true as our finishing was excellent today.

“Sutton are a good side and you can see why they have had a successful start to the season,  so today was really good test and result.

“We think we have some potency in our attacking options and we want to keep them fit and continue scoring goals. We want to make sure we have that variety.”

Sutton had won four of their last five away games but they had no answer to their opponents second-half pressure.

Boss Matt Gray reflected: “In the first half-hour, I thought we were excellent, took the goal and looked to extend the lead.

“Then there was a long throw that unfortunately we didn’t deal with and that allowed them back into the game.

“When you come to a big club like this with a big fan base, it’s difficult and we had to weather a 15-minute spell although we probably had the best chance of the half when we had a shot that hit the inside of the post.

“But 1-1 at half-time away from home  and with so many pleasing things was  satisfactory but it was important  that for the first 10 or 15 minutes that we started the half well.

“But they delivered a routine cross into the box, our keeper catches it, collides with the centre-half, drops it and we find ourselves 2-1 down.

“So now we’ve got an uphill task. Then an unbelievable strike gives them a 3-1 lead and then they score in added time.

“I thought the score line flattered them a little bit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal